The Garden in Shashemooke will be a beehive of activity on the 27th September from 6pm until 6 in the morning.

Ikalanga Traditional groups Tjilenje Tje Ngwao and Bana Bana BaNtogwa will set the stage on fire.

As two of the most powerful Ikalanga groups, and the torch bearers of the exciting ‘hosana’ and ‘woso’ genres, both Tjilenje and BaNtogwa boast of electrifying stage performances.

The two groups will perform alongside Presho, Frank and Mjein.

Entry is P30.