Zimbabweans account for the largest number of foreign workers

The number of work permit holders that were valid as at march 2019 was 5,690, with Zimbabweans accounting for almost half of the number this according to information availed by Statistics Botswana.

The data shows that the number of work permit holders increased by 1.5 percent between December 2018 and March 2019 from 5,605 to 5,690.

During this period, it is reported that 3,797 permit holders were new employee work permits, while 1,229 held renewed ones.

Most permit holders were recorded in the agricultural sector at 28.3 percent followed by the education sector with 15.7 percent.

The largest group of work permit holders was the age group 40 – 44 with 18 percent followed by 35 – 39 and 45-49 at 17.9 and 17.3 percent respectively.

The majority of work permit holders were from Zimbabwe at 2,820 persons, representing 49.6 percent, followed by South Africa at 729 persons, 12.8 percent, and other Africa with 487 persons 8.6 percent.

In relation to the work permit trends, information shows that between 2019 and 2019, there has been a significant decrease in work permit holders, from 17,286 to 6,516, representing a plunge of 62.3 percent.

Between the year 2014 and 2018, it is reported that the number of work permit holders decreased from 6,516 to 5,690, a decline of 12.7 percent.

