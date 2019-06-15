Zimbabwe’s woes continue to mount with the latest major challenge being power cuts that last up to 18 hours.

On Friday, most major cities including the capital Harare started experiencing the long hours of load shedding which start from 4am to 10pm daily.

In a statement, the power utility, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company indicated that normal power supplies will only be available at least twice a week.

Black outs have been blamed on breakdowns and scarce foreign currency to but spares and new equipment.

“In the event of further deterioration of the current supply, the level and duration and load shedding may go beyond the advertised schedules,” reads part of the statement.

Zimbabwe is experiencing it’s worst economic challenges in a decade as the local currency continues to lose value against major currenciess.