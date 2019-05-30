As the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Zimbabwe, pressure is also mounting for on President Munangagwa to put corrective measuresamid reports of a looming coup and civil unrest.

On Tuesday reports were rife that Mnangagwa had been put under house arrest and being forced to resign as he had failed to turn around the fortunes of the country as expected.

He however later appeared on state television welcoming Tanzania’s president Magufuli into the country.

Rumours of a looming coup however continue to spread like wild fire fueled by reports of a fallout Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga over the former’s failure to put the country on a recovery track.

Fuel prices shot up last week and it’s still not readily available while prices of basic commodities are also skyrocketing.

The Bollar as the local currency is popularly known has also continued to lose value against major currencies.

Addressing supporters over the weekend, leader of opposition MDC Alliance, Nelson Chamisa, warned of protests and civil unrest if prices continued going up.

On Tuesday, a message calling on people to stay indoors in protest over the economic hardships circulated on social media.

The origins of the message were however unclear.

Tweeting on Wednesday, Energy Minister,Fortune Chas, urged people to be patient, saying all shall be well.

His message however attracted criticism from people, many slamming the current government for dismally failing and that Mnangagwa squander the people’s goodwill by missing a chance to make things right when he took over from former President Robert Mugabe following the November 2017 coup.