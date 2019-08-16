Armed police officers in Harare brutally beat up Movement for Democratic Change supporters who had gathered for a protest over socio-economic hardships.

Though the march was called off at the eleventh hour following a high court ruling which upheld the police decision to bar the protests, scores of people had already gathered in Harare’s central business district ready for the demonstrations.

Baton wielding police officers then dispersed the crowd with heavy force including throwing teargas resulting in several people being injured.

One woman, believed to be in her 50s was badly injured after beatings and has reportedly been admitted at a hospital in Harare.

Reacting to police brutality on Twitter, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said; “Rhodesia is back! Rogue regimes always collapse”, while South Africa’s Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula could only say; “He madoda, Zimbabwe no man” (sic) in reaction to a picture of a police officer kicking a man from behind.

The British Embassy in Harare also urged security forces to show restraint and ensure that response is proportionate.