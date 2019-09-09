Zim blocks foreign leaders from Mugabe’s funeral

In a somewhat strange arrangement, foreign leaders will not be welcome to attend the burial of the late Zimbabwe leader, Robert Mugabe as they are expected to leave soon after his memorial service slated for Saturday the 14th.



In a communiqué to foreign missions, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said foreign leaders are free to attend the service on Saturday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare and not the burial the following day as they should leave immediately after.



“Heads of state/Government are expected to depart immediately after the ceremony taking into consideration that government authorities will be fully occupied with preparations for the burial service/ceremony reserved for Sunday 15 September,” reads the statement.



It is not clear where Mugabe will be buried even though he was declared a national hero meaning that he can buried at the National Heroes Acre.



Earlier media reports indicate that he had made it clear that he wants to be laid to rest at his rural home in Zvimba, 80km southwest of Harare.



There are reports in the local media that Mugabe, who died aged 95 last Friday in Singapore died a bitter man as he felt betrayed by his once close allies who kicked him out of power in the November 2017 coup.



Meanwhile his body is expected in the county on Wednesday.