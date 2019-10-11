Zahara coming for soul sisters edition

Girl power will be out in full force next month as the Mascom Live Sessions returns with a Soul Sisters edition.

The show, to be held at the usual spot, Botswanacraft, will be headlined by South African songbird, Zahara.

The popular singer, who regularly features at local festivals, broke onto the music scene in 2011 with hits such as ‘Loliwe’, followed by ‘Phendula’, ‘Mgodi’ and ‘Country Girl’.

She will be joined on stage by Botswana’s very own Amantle Brown of ‘Lethabo’, ‘Black Mampatile’ and ‘Bereka Mosadi’ fame.

Tickets are selling for P300.