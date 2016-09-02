Your vote matters!

OYEBO address voting apathy amongst the youth

The Organisation for Youth and Elections in Botswana (OYEBO) held workshops in Francistown over the weekend to sensitise the city’s youth on the importance and value of voting.

As part of its mandate, the organisation visited schools in the second city, stressing to students that their votes matter.

The youth group also held a workshop, addressing ghetto artists and DJs.

Formed in 2011, OYEBO focuses on combatting the problem of voting apathy amongst the youth.

Talking to The Voice, OYEBO Executive Director Bernard Bogosi explained that the younger generation’s apparent indifference towards voting is becoming an increasing cause for concern for both the government and the Independent Electoral Commission.

He pleaded with the youth to take their votes seriously, stressing that it affects their future and democracy.

“Our organisation conducts workshops, training, addresses communities in village halls, dikgotla, road shows and disseminate information to the youth and the nation on the importance of voting. I encourage the youth to not only partake but run for political office,” said Bogosi emphatically.

Turning his attention to the country’s performers, the Executive Director said, “Artists are crowd pullers and they have a huge following so we want to partner with them so that they publicise the importance of voting and contest for the elections. We also conduct political education campaigns amongst the youth.”

Bogosi added that the organisation also strives to increase the involvement of young women in politics.

He noted that the 18 to 40 age bracket makes up more than 60 per cent of the country’s population, with more females than males, but that there are very few female political leaders in Botswana.

One of the participants at the workshop, Francistown legend DJ Bunz commended OYEBO for the initiative and urged his fellow artists to take responsibility for educating the youth on the importance of voting in elections.

Urging artists to ‘give back to the country’, Bunz went on to say they should not only be used by politicians to attract voters in rallies but consider standing in elections themselves.