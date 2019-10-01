Yes, blood is thicker than water- TK

• “I feel relieved, it’s a huge relief”

On Wednesday at 4 pm, Tshekedi Khama finally tendered his resignation from the BDP, ending months of speculation on whether the Khama brother would dump the party his father founded to join his big brother and former president, Ian Khama at the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Fund.

Soon after his meeting with President Mokgweetsi Masisi after news of his resignation broke, TK sat down for an Exclusive and candid interview with The Voice.

He didn’t want to talk about confidential cabinet meetings, no questions on Masisi’s character and no probing on confidential BDP central Committee meetings.

Asked about the meeting he had just had just come from with Presedinet Masisi, TK said, “ He seemed disappointed yes. But what I liked is that during the meeting he told me that he understands. It was nice of him to say what he said. He told me he is aware of the pressure I have been under over this period of time.”

Was it only a matter of time before he quit the BDP? “Ever since the issues started with former President and Masisi, you know when they had that friction that you know about, it has always been a challenge to be in cabinet or the central committee for me. But I made a commitment to serve the current President,” he said.

The 61-year-old minister then went on to open up about how he was bullied and viewed with suspicion since his brother left the BDP, adding that he nevertheless decided to soldier on because of his love for the BDP despite the disrespect and nasty remarks he has had to endure.

“From the time Masisi took over I have had challenges and not necessarily caused by him but by people around him. Because I was the former president’s brother I was mocked and attacked. For me to have stayed I believed in the BDP and the leadership, but when it gets to a stage where you are undermined by colleagues, when people say we have favour and you don’t have favour so we will do as we please with you it is something else,” TK explained.

He continued, “They made comments like, ‘his brother is not here.’ Some of the senior government officials, some of who are now suspended, I saw their attitude; I have been through a lot. It has been difficult but that is gone now, What a huge relief!

“I never ever thought I would leave politics and leave the BDP. It became a challenge with what some people within the BDP were saying behind my back, but my biggest challenge was explaining to the people in Serowe about the comments made by Dorcus Makgato about my father,” added TK

Asked if that was his tipping point, which made him realise his home was no longer with the party, which has been in power for the past 53 years, TK unequivocally answered, “Yes”

Did his brother put pressure on him to leave BDP? “It is the voters who are asking me all of these questions. Me being his (Ian Khama) brother and being Seretse’s son brought a lot of pressure on me, it became difficult for me to maneuver in this web, inevitably I succumbed. I wasn’t going to get votes with BDP.

Pressed further TK admitted, “Yes blood is thicker than water.”

