•They did not give me reasons, they just said I should leave immediately- Masire

Debt-ridden parastatal, Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) on Friday fired with immediate effect its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mmetla Masire.

Masire took over WUC top position in 2015.

In a leaked internal memo sent to this publication signed by the Acting board Chairman, Noble Katse dated 5 June 2019 (Wednesday), titled “Separation with Chief Executive Officer- water utilities corporation” it reads in part, “ This correspondence serves to inform you that the Chief Executive Officer of Water Utilities Corporation, Mr Mmetla Masire will be leaving the employ of the corporation.”

It further reads; “The 7th of June 2019 shall be Mr. Maître’s last day with the organization, upon which Mr. Gaselemogwe Senai will commence as the acting CEO, pending recruitment of the substantive CEO.”

The Voice caught up with the Ex CEO- who has been sacked in the same manner as his successor, Swazi national Leornard Nxumalo, who was abruptly and unceremoniously booted out.

Speaking in an interview Masire said, “I can confirm I was relieved of my duties last week Friday. They did not give me reasons I was just informed that they will not be renewing my contract.”

Pressed further to explain why the WUC board would not renew his contract Masire frankly said, “Like I said they did not give me reasons. I was two months from the expiry of my contract so they decided not to renew it. I guess when you hold such a position at the back of your mind you know there will come a time when you will be let go off.”

Mmetla Masire is the fourth son of late former President, Sir Ketumile Masire.

WUC issued a press statement on Wednesday evening confirming his dismissal. The statement reads in part, “After four years of dedicated service to the WUC, The CEO Mmetla Masire’s tenure of office will end on Friday 7th June.”

The corporation, which has been running at a loss for years is reported to be owed P 850 million in water bill arrears, with defaulters including domestic clients, the government and the business community.