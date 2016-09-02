Women entrepreneurs to create over 1 000 jobs

Women entrepreneurs funded by the Labour and Home Affairs’ Department of Gender are expected to create over 1 000 employment opportunities to help address the country’s unemployment concerns.

Labour and Home Affairs Minister, Edwin Batshu, made the revelation last Thursday during the just ended 4th Northern Women’s Exposition’s official opening and prize giving ceremony in Francistown.

Batshu said government took a deliberate action to empower women economically by ensuring that females have got access to start-up capital. This follows the realization that most of the women were failing to start business due to lack of money.

Late last year, the government reviewed the women’s economic empowerment programme in order to enhance the ability of women to access finances and eventually venture into income generating projects individually or as a group.

“To date, over 67 000 women have been taken through briefing sessions on the revised programme across the breath and length of the country,” Batsu said.

In response to the briefing sessions, Batshu revealed that over 3 500 applicants were received with 393 of them being approved for funding at a total cost of slightly above a whooping P67 million.

“The approved applications are expected to create employment opportunities for over one thousand individuals thereby reducing unemployment levels in the country,” Batshu added.

Currently, employment rate is estimated at 22percent and most of the unemployed are the young people who constitute at least 60percent of the country’s total population.

Over the years, Batshu said, the government has channeled significant resources for the empowerment of women. In 1999, the minister said Women’s Exposition was introduced to expose women in the trade sphere.

Meanwhile, a total of fifteen women entrepreneurs graduated last year at the 16th edition of the National Women’s Exposition in Gaborone. This year, the first batch of six women entrepreneurs hand-held for four years graduated in the Northern Women’s Exposition.

The graduates are now able to compete in the market. Women’s exposition has grown from a mere 70 exhibitors nationally to 350 – in a development that has been viewed as a move in the right direction towards women empowerment.

This year’s women’s exposition was held under the theme: Women Entrepreneurs at 50: Re gatetse Pele, in recognizing the outstanding progress the government has made on the economic empowerment of women.