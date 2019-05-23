A 34 year woman on Monday successfully delivered quadruplets, all boys, at the Gaborone Private Hospital (GPH) through a cesarean section.

The four bundles of joy were delivered at 9.30am, much to the delight of family members and hospital staff who offered their unwavering support and encouragement to the youthful mother whose brood has expanded to seven children after her older three children.

The Voice Online caught up with the mother of the four boys, Keneilwe Ditseleng, at the hospital this morning (Thursday).

The elated mother says she did not have any pregnancy complications. “Initially I thought I was going to have triplets, two boys and girl, we only noticed the other child on the day of the delivery.”

The first quad is named Abaleng Jaiden who weighed at 2544g, the second is named Amagolo Jordan who weighed 2690g, the third boy is named Anele Jaisen who weighed 2315g while the surprise baby Atlegang Joe weighed 1960g.

Joyce Mokoti, the nursing manager at GPH also spoke to The Voice and confirmed that the baby boys were born healthy and are set to go to their home tomorrow.

“We successfully delivered the babies on Monday in their healthy state. The mother is also healthy and they will be ready to go home tomorrow. This is the first for the year but we have been having twins and tripplets.”