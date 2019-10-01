Molepolole Chief Magistrate Goabaone Rammapudi has ordered that a man who cut off his lover’s ears and fed them to her be locked up in prison to await trial.

His shifty eyes darting from side to side, Joseph Besent, 38, asked the magistrate to grant him bail so that he could go and check on his child and his livestock.

“Even the house I am renting I do not know who is going to pay for it as my wife (same woman whose ears he cut) is also hospitalised. May I be released on bail, I promise I will not do anything harmful,” said Besent who did not seem to understand the gravity of the offence he had committed.

Prosecution however successfully argued that if he were to be granted bail, Besent would interfere with investigations by visiting the hospital and intimidating the victim.

“The victim is still so traumatised that she cannot remember what had happed to her and that makes it difficult for us to record statements,” said the prosecutor, Sergeant Modise Masala addressing the court.

Masala also told the court that prosecution has established that the brother to the accused man was looking after the cattle and the child was safely under the care of the maternal grandmother in Modipane.

Besent cut off his longtime lover and mother of his child, 39-year-old Gosego Lucas’ ears on September 7th, 2019 while on their way to the ploughing fields.

He was allegedly angered by a call the woman received from a man suspected to be his love rival.

Besent is expected back in court for mention on October 10th, 2019.