Wife wanted for the VP

Single and Searching Tsogwane asks Rakops elders for a hook-up

One of the country’s most eligible bachelors, The Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane is single and searching.

Speaking at his launch in Rakops on Sunday, Tsogwane told members of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) that the reason he was still single was that after losing his wife and soul mate to death he could not find anyone to marry.

In fact he said ever since death did them part with his wife in 2008; he was never able to find a soul mate.

“This is probably because every time I meet somebody, I expect her to be like her.”

Tsogwane stated that his late wife, who is the mother to their children, was his best friend and his soul mate that he trusted as much as she trusted him.

“As you know, at some point you brought me together with my wife in our traditional wedding, but since she passed on, I have never been able to find another wife. So my hope is that you will find the one for me and arrange for us to unite in matrimony,” Tsogwane before he went on to shower the first family, president Mokgweetsi Masisi and his wife, Neo Masisi with praises.

Tsogwane, is the BDP’s Parliamentary candidate in Boteti East and will be facing a stiff challenge from main opposition party’s candidate, Sam Digwa who lost to him with a slim margin in the last general elections, five years ago.

Masisi has therefore pleaded with Tsogwane’s constituents to vote him back to parliament so that he can appoint him the V.P again after the next general elections.

Masisi is optimistic that Tsogwane is strong enough to make a come back to Parlaiment while some constituents believe his chances are very slim.