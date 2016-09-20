WIBA announces finalists

Women in Business Association (WIBA) this week announced the top 36 finalists from the six categories which were competed for this year.

The categories included the Innovation Award, Dominated Industry Award, Female Collaboration Award, Social Entrepreneur Award, Informal Sector and Young Entrepreneur Award.

One exiting addition to this year’s awards is the male dominated industry category which seeks to celebrate those women making a mark in areas previously dominated by male counterparts such as construction, architecture and mining, just to mention a few.

Among the top 36 finalists is Badipitsa Pty Ltd Aluminum Pots manufacturer, Emelda Mmereki from Gabane in the male dominated category, Triple Diamond Reusable pads and Social Entrepreneur award Pauline Kgwarapi Tshiamo from Gaborone.

WIBA will hold the second excellence awards with various sponsors including Baisago University, Mosele Legal, The Voice newspaper and Stanbic Bank. Debswana will award jewellery for category winners and overall prize winner.

For her part Stanbic Bank Botswana Acting Head of Marketing, Ruth Modisane, noted that they donate P100 000 for WIBA and P50 000 cash price for the business woman of the year award.

“We aspire for the donation to have a positive change in the lives of these women so that they may go on to become role models and make sustainable differences in their communities,” she said.

WIBA Awards Chairperson, Tumi Mbaakanyi, explained that they are on phase 4 category for the judging process, which is SMS voting for the top 36 by the public, which will roll over for a period of a month.

“In phase 5 we are going to select one winner in each of the six categories and the overall business woman of the year,” she explained.

There will be six judges and among the list is Local Enterprise Authority (LEA) Gaborone Branch Manager Getrude Molefi and The Voice Managing Director Beata Kasale.

In a sideline interview with one of the judges- Cabling for Africa Director, Wapa Ellery Chilume, she highlighted that their judgment will be focused on various issues such as profiling by the nominees, social responsibility to give feedback to the community and background on managing finances as well as one on one interviews.

The tickets for the event are sold at P750, 00 inclusive of a buffet dinner and two wine bottles per table of ten and also entertainment by DJ La Timmy from 7pm to 12am at Travel Lodge.

The theme for the awards is ‘An Infinite Sparkle, Her Success Story’.