Who's fooling who?

Botswana Football Association (BFA) has given contradictory statements on the whereabouts of Township Rollers and Zebras goalkeeper Keagile Kgosipula.

The shot stopper was initially said to be injured after the CHAN qualifier against Zambia on Friday and was being attended to at a local hospital.

However, BFA later released a statement saying the senior national team left for Lusaka on Tuesday morning for the return leg minus the young goalkeeper.

Apparently Kgosipula absconded from the team without giving any reason for his absence.

Well that is quite strange, especially considering the player was initially said to be at a hospital.

Someone is not being honest here!

Shaya smells a big rat and is convinced that the truth will emerge soon.

Anyway, good luck Zebras.