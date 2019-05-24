Which Amantle is it?

Whether an MC is a professional or just one of the expressive, confident employees of a company, they should at least know how to pronounce the names of each and every speaker/performer lined up.

However, when celebrities share a first name sometimes it can be confusing – especially when their surnames are similar too!

This happened to an unfortunate MC in Maun recently.

Unable to recall singing sensation Amantle Brown’s last name, the MC at a government event could only remember it was a colour.

Sadly he got the wrong colour and instead of calling Brown on stage he called up Botswana’s 400m star, Amantle Montsho (Black), much to the crowd’s amusement.

But as we know, men are colour blind and often get tongue tied around beautiful women!