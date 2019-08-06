Court order for P100 000 marriage wrecking debt sends him into hiding

Private Secretary to the Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sport Culture Development, Dikgang Makgalemele is allegedly a wanted man after failing to pay P100 000 debt.

Tiro Kganela who rose to fame as a newsreader at Botswana Television is alleged to be on the run after a civil imprisonment court order was issued against him this week.

Information gathered by this publication has indicated that sometime in 2012, Kganela was caught having an affair with a married woman.

The woman’s husband (nameswitheld) is said to have demanded a P150 000 compensation, which Kganela agreed to pay in installments and an acknowledgement of debt was signed.

He is said to have started off paying well but later defaulted leading to a warrant of arrest being sought against him.

This week, Kganela is alleged to have disappeared after Deputy Sheriffs obtained a court order for his civil imprisonment.

Although he could not be reached at the time of going to Press, the lawyer handling the matter, Ofentse Khumomotse confirmed that indeed they were looking for the communications guru.

“I have been instructed by my client to have him arrested after he failed to fulfill an agreement that they had.”

The lawyer however refused to state the nature of offence that he committed but pointed out that it was a family matter that cannot be disclosed without the client’s concern.