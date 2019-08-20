*Mother agonises over baby who vanished with his father in 2016

In 2016 October a two-year-old Betty Morris left her home with her father, Nelson Mangena, for their usual daughter /dad bonding session.

The little girl never returned, and after three years her helpless and now desperate mother, Oratile Morris, is still holding onto the little faith she has that her daughter will one day come back to her.

In a story published by The Voice in 04 August 2017 (Bring back my baby) the Tonota born mum said she was terrified for the safety of her two-year-old daughter, who she claimed was ‘stolen’ by her ‘abusive’ ex-boyfriend.

She has not seen her daughter since and fears her former lover, 34-year-old Zimbabwean national, Mangena has sold the youngster to child traffickers.

In an interview with The Voice this week, Oratile said she spends sleepless nights thinking about her beautiful Betty.

“I always hope that one day I will see my bundle of joy walking through the gate,” she said.

“I sometimes wonder if his father has trafficked her or killed her. Such thoughts are just too much for me,”

“I often hope that she’s fine and that her father is taking good care of her,” added the visibly distraught mother.

Oratile says when she’s alone she sometimes just bursts into tears. She added that in 2017 she went to see a prophet who claimed he could see the baby in Zimbabwe.

“I may look fine, but my heart is bleeding inside,” she said as tears streamed down her cheeks.

“It is very painful what I am going through. I wish I had money so I can tour the whole of Zimbabwe to look for my child,” added the tearful Oratile.

According to the distraught mother, police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case, and she’s slowly losing hope of finding meaningful help.

“I recently went to the police to ask for copies of Mangena’s pictures. I want to print as many as I can and distribute them to anyone going to Zimbabwe,” Oratile said.

In an interview with The Voice in 2017 the distraught mother said before Mangena fled with the baby he used to take her during the weekends and bring her back.

CONCERNED: Oratile Morris

“It was not his first time asking for the baby but he always took less than a week and brought her back,” revealed the stressed mum.

However, this time was to prove different, as Oratile who currently resides in Shashe Mooke, explains: “The following day I called asking to speak to our daughter but Nelson said she was sleeping.

“I took the matter lightly but two weeks passed and he kept coming up with excuses whenever I phoned to talk to the baby,” Oratile remembers she began to sense something was wrong when Mangena stopped answering his phone.

I kept trying it for the whole day until he finally answered. I got angry with him, telling him to bring back my daughter.

He replied that my baby was in Gaborone with his aunt, who is barren and likes kids,” she continues quietly, adding that the phone number Mangena gave for his aunt proved to be fake.

She reported the matter to the police who later told that Mangena was probably a fake name as well because the immigration system both in Zim and in Botswaa did not show anybody of that name crossing into Botswana from Zimbabwe at any given time.