Whats fashion without a passport

We were invited to Fashion Without Borders (fwbafrica) in Sandton, at the Park Inn Hotel this past weekend.

Industry influencers, brands, guests, models, and designers were dressed according to their best interpretation of this years theme #myafrica

Vibe-of-crowd

International runway fashion trends have been/are highly inspired by African culture. Having been front row of raw talent, emphasized on the magnitude of spiritual African Power translated into apparel fashion.

Dress up: people will stare make it worth their while

There was a highly positive spiritual ambience from the entrance of the Park Inn Hotel, to the outstanding runway.

The energy was high, but yet calm, a strong unifying presence that was embraced with every interaction.

This is Africa: all the world’s a stage

Every garment presented by different designers from all corners of Africa, told its story through its craftsmanship and unique silhouettes.

Born to stand out: unique silhouettes hitting the stage

The intricate collections catered to all types of African women, men and children, the silhouettes were cut for comfort while maintaining a stylish look.

Something for the kiddies: creative young designers flourishing

The fashion forward styles were unapologetic about what it is they represented.

Playing with details and adding different textures to garments, added a modern twist to the ready to wear collections.

Our very own Batswana designers came out to showcase, including Millinery Miller,Tlatlana Clothing, Lebangsetso Leather Crafters, Kay- Law Clothing Co and Versitile Creations.

Tlatlana Clothing: sporty casual looks for the new season

Kaone Kario, former winner of NOKIA Face Of Africa 2005.

Botswana’s Supermodel, and brand influencer, made a guest appearance sharingher many years of experience in the fashion industry

Educating the mind without educating the heat is no education at all

It is crucial for Africa to continue to grow together.

Taking initiative to deliberately bring creative minds, fashion designers, models and brands under one roof is highly commendable leadership taken by Founders of FWBAfrica

Tebo Bakwena Kabisoso and Serge Kabisoso