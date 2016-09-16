We’re coming for you

BDP vow to convert Gaolathe

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) have vowed to do whatever it takes to win the allegiance of Botswana Movement For Democracy’s (BMD) leader, Ndaba Gaolathe.

BDP Chairman, Mokgweetsi Masisi made no secret of his party’s desire to convert Gaolathe, describing the BMD top man as ‘red at heart’.

Botswana’s Vice-President’s comments came during his speech at this week’s official unveiling of the BDP’s latest recruit, former Botswana Congress Party (BCP) member, Annah Mokgethi.

If Masisi has his way the party will soon be welcoming Gaolathe, who is also the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) Vice-President, into their folds as well.

The Chairman is adamant Gaolathe would thrive with the ruling party, claiming that even when he debates at parliament, the BDP in him is obvious.

“Honestly Ndaba must just come back home because we are waiting for him, but we will not just sit and hope he comes. We will continue to pursue him because he is credible and very useful,” he announced to thunderous applause.

Should Gaolathe succumb to the BDP’s advances, he would probably not be employed as a politician, as Masisi believes his talents would be best served elsewhere.

“We all agree that he is not a politician, hence we will give him the right thing to do. We believe that once Ndaba joins the BDP, he will need lesser rehabilitation than others. Some will need to go through intensive rehab,” explained Masisi.

Labelling Gaolathe ‘a leader’ who was not afraid to speak out against his comrades, Masisi stressed that the BDP need characters like him to help take the party forward.

Continuing his unrelenting praise, the Vice-President applauded Gaolathe for being the first, and, at the time of his speech, only opposition leader to criticise the picture currently trending on social media depicting President, Ian Khama in a compromising position.

Masisi was referring to a Facebook post that the BMD leader made, which read in part, “Naked picture of the President of Botswana is a disaster. Whatever are the origins or from whomever the picture emanates, it is most inappropriate, distasteful and is an unfair expression of disapproval or hate towards a human being, whether that human being is a head of state or not. This we cannot and must not accept as a nation, as a way of expression, no matter the views we hold about one another.”

The BDP’s appalled Chairman added that the unsavoury incident had left his party’s members ‘deeply hurt’, with ‘bleeding hearts’ and ‘wounded souls’.

He urged leaders across all political spaces and churches to condemn the behaviour without hesitation.

Indeed, Masisi believes this latest controversy suggests the time is right to come up with a law that deals with social media misdemeanours, adding that the party will use their numbers in parliament to make sure it happens.