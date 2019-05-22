Buoyed by their 2-0 victory over BDF XI last weekend, Township Rollers are confident of another conquest when they take on Orapa United in the finals of the Orange FA Cup at the Francistown sports Complex in two week’s time.

Determined to add a second silverware to the Popa trophy cabinet after winning the BTC Premiership, Coach Rodolfo Zapata will lead his charges against an equally determined Orapa United side who progressed to the finals after walloping Police XI 4-1.

Matebele managed to hold the on-form Rollers 0-0 until half time.



On the 65th minute Ofentse Nato scored for Popa and Joel Mogorosi extended the lead on the 72nd minute of the second half.

Rollers goalkeeper Keeagile Kgosipula has kept a clean sheet in the FA Cup campaign as Popa edged out Santa Green 3-0, Extension Gunners 1-0 and Kazungula Fighters 1-0 before knocking out the army side.

While he’s upbeat at the prospect of winning the FA Cup, Zapata admits that victory will not come easy for his side.

He knows that the ‘Ostriches’ who have always maintained a position in the top four will not be a walk over, but he insists that his charges who failed to lay their hands on the last Mascom Top8 Cup are driven by the desire to redeem themselves.

Zapata ‘s contract comes to an end next Friday and whilst it is still unclear if it will be renewed, the 53-year-old Argentine says his desire is to stay a bit longer in Botswana.

“Some clubs outside have shown interest in hiring me but I would love to continue working in Botswana. After the last game I will give my employer a final report for the season and wait for their decision on my contract. I will be going to New York to renew my visa after that,” he said.

Orapa United Coach, Teenage Mpote on the other hand, has cautioned their opponents to undermine his charges a their own peril.

While he admits that his defence was a bit shaky against Police XI in the first stanza, Mpote says he instructed them to play forward passes and that all departments started functioning managing to equalise, and forcing the game to go to extra time.

The former Rollers Coach says his opponents should be ready for a tough encounter in the final.