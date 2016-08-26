‘We are failures’

Thutlwe laments lack of progress

Gaborone City Council (GCC) Mayor, Kagiso Thutlwe has expressed his displeasure at the council’s failure to implements projects in the last two years.

Speaking at a special full council meeting this week, Thutlwe said in the past two years councillors came up with resolutions at the end of council sitting, which were never implemented.

The disappointed mayor noted that it was for this reason that they came up with a resolutions committee, which will keep them in check.

“As far as I am concerned we are all failures because none of the things we agreed on in the last two years were done.

That is why we need the resolutions committee to be even more active and deliver on their mandate,” stressed Thutlwe.

However this prompted some councillors to point a finger at the council clerk Mpho Mathe for failing to implement council resolutions as expected.

Finance committee chairperson, Sesupo Jacobs said action must be taken against the clerk for failing to implement council resolutions.

“We were told the current clerk is leaving in June but he is still here.

If there are any changes in council management always let us know, because this inconveniences us as councillors,” questioned Jacobs who is also Difetlhamelelo Ward councillor.

Marulamantsi Ward Councillor Sergant Kgosietsile also took a swipe at Mathe, saying he has on several occasions failed to implement council resolutions.

“This makes us look like failures as we keep preaching the same things over and over again simply because the clerk cannot do his job, maybe you should go so that our resolutions can be implemented,” he said.

In response, Mathe told the councillors that he cannot share his employment details with them.

He also pointed out that implementation of resolutions was mostly determined by availability of funds.

“As for my transfer it is going to be delayed by the fact that I am in the BOT50 committee preparing for the Gaborone celebrations.

So I will hear from my employer there after!” reiterated Mathe.

At the end of the Special Council, the council adopted resolutions from the previous full council meeting which included amongst them, to engage property developers in partnerships with Gaborone City Council to provide low cost housing, to hold mini workshops to discuss critical education matters and to construct waste collection transfer stations amongst others.