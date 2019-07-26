Walking for charity

Desert Bush Walk to raise funds for disabled teen

The 5th edition of CSI Concepts Foundation Desert Bush Walk takes place in Jwaneng this Saturday, with charity and exercise once again at the heart of the event.

The walk will raise funds for Letsopa Junior Secondary School student Thabi *, who has a condition known as Amelia and was born without legs or hands.

Confined to a wheelchair, the 16-year-old cannot feed, bath or dress herself and requires around the clock care.

Despite her disability, Thabi is determined to make the most of her life and has learnt to write by gripping a pen between her neck.

To aid her studies, the teenager requires a special desk and chair, a modified pen, a computer with a special cursor and table as well as a pointer.

Thabi has already undergone medical assessments at Debswana Jwaneng Mine Clinic while Diamond for Hope is sponsoring further assessments to be conducted in South Africa soon.

Addressing the media this week, the walk’s founder, Archibald Ngakayagae noted the event has gained popularity across Southern Africa and contributes to the growth of sport tourism in Botswana.

“Our main objective is among other things to raise funds and support inclusive and sustainable community development projects in Botswana. We focus on assisting in community empowerment, children and underprivileged members of our society.

“The benefits of walking extends to many aspects of health, fitness and wellness – that is why we maintain the theme ‘Sport and Tourism-Giving back to Health and Education’,” explained Ngakayagae, adding the event has created socio-economic benefits for Jwaneng, such as participants paying for accommodation.

He further noted that local suppliers and service providers also benefit from the event.

The walk includes two distances, 30km and 15km, with Vice President Slumber Tsogwane confirmed as the Chief Walker.

Organisers expect 3, 200 walkers to take part, with tickets selling out by the middle of last week.

*Not her real name