Voice readers respond

P6 276 plus groceries raised towards Ponalo’s appeal

A glimmer of hope shone into the life of ailing Ponalo Thobega, a Mmopane woman who recently sent out a desperate appeal for help when her medical condition deteriorated.

Just a day after she was discharged from hospital, Ponalo who is well on her recovery path, joyfully welcomed news that her transportation needs for medical check-ups have been addressed, courtesy of compassionate Voice readers.

The 35-year old woman, who now manages to walk without the support of her crutches, recently told a heart wrenching story of how she was tortured and given wrong medication by staff at Sbrana Psychiatric Hospital in Lobatse.

She managed to escape and has since reunited with her long lost father and they now stay together in the rented one-roomed house in Mmopane’s Block 1 location.

With a meager income from his supermarket job, Ponalo’s father is the bread winner for the pair and with the additional need to pay rent, the two have been struggling financially.

While they have been surviving on a limited food supply, Ponalo’s major concern has been her transportation to attend her monthly check up.

“Most of the time we call a cab that charges us P350.00 for a return trip to Princess Marina Hospital. But we hardly have any transport money and when we’re in luck the ambulance comes and takes me to the hospital,” she said in a recent interview.

The Voice recently carried out an SMS appeal to raise funds towards Ponalo’s transportation needs and in addition to a P3 246 raised through the appeal, employees from Majwe Mining’s Maintenance Department organized a charity tournament in Molepolole where they raised P3 030 and also bought groceries for Ponalo.

“We came together after learning about Ponalo’s ordeal and decided to raise funds and contribute towards her needs. Three other social clubs; The Pub, Block 4 and Molepolole council joined us for a fundraising tournament and we managed to raise the money and contributed some from our own pockets and bought the groceries,” said Onalenna Kubanji of Majwe Mining.

An overjoyed Ponalo and her father John Thobega happily welcomed the donation.

The Voice has pledged to identify a cab company that will transport Ponalo whenever she needs medical attention.

