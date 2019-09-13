Vee’s low note

Vee Mampeezy is undoubtedly one of the best performers this country has ever produced.

His mark and talent are undisputed but my brother humility goes a long way!

Appearing at a gig this Saturday, having delivered an awesome set the singer spoilt it by refusing to leave the stage whilst another artist was supposed to jump on.

Come on my man, we all love an encore but you’re 36 now and should know better!

The ‘Dumalana’ hit-maker disrespected his fans and show organisers as they were at one point spotted arguing with the other artist who was desperate to get on stage.

I have been told you have since apologised to the female artist, but you and I both know this is not the first time.

Just stop it OD, you are a legend!

The other artists look up to you and deserve your respect – otherwise we will be forced to blacklist you!