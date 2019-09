Local musical sensation, Vee Mampeezy is headed for the dusty village of Pitshane this Friday as he continues his countrywide tour promoting his new music with an event dubbed ‘Important Party’.

With his latest single ‘Important’, Vee is expected to make waves at the village’s The Oceans nightclub.

The ‘Dumalana’ hit-maker will not be alone on stage, flanked by DJ Nice Digger, DJ King Monk and DJ T Man.

To gain entry one will have to pop out P40 before midnight.