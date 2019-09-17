P100 fine for man who insulted Masisi with Pseudo FB page

A young man who created a pseudo account to insult president Masisi has been unmasked, charged with common nuisance and fined P100.

The exposed and shamed man, Thapelo Donald Phogiso was on Wednesday pronounced guilty the Urban Customary court.

He had allegedly opened and secured a Facebook page, which he used to insult the current regime and in turn according to the state, incite unrest.

The Director General (DG) of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) Peter Magosi said that Phogiso was the second man to be charged with such an offence.

In another incident a man was also charged with common nuisance and punished by lashing at the customary court for an offensive social media post, Magosi confirmed.

“We traced the account and found out his true identity and handed him over the Police. For now because we know that the young men are sent by high profile politicians we have taken the stance not to charge them with any serious offence, which might send them behind bars for a long time,” Magosi said.

Meanwhile Urban customary court President Patricia Radipati said that Phogiso was brought in by the CID officers and instead of a jail term not exceeding one year, she decided to fine him P 100.