SALESHANDOS NOT FAZED IN THE FACE OF DINEO’S CHEATIG RUMOURS

Umbrella for Democratic Change, (UDC) Vice President, Dumelang Saleshando has rubbished allegations that his wife, Dineo Saleshando, 45, was recently caught in a compromising situation with party activist, Owe Mmolawa, 27.”

IMPLICATED: Owe Mmolawa

Following weekend social media frenzy about the alleged cheating incident involving Mmolawa and Dineo at the Saleshando matrimonial home, Saleshando released a strong worded statement in which he did not only dismiss the rumous as propaganda targeted at tarnishing his campaign but also defended his wife’s character and painted a picture of the couple as a strong and united front focused on the campaign.

“Rumor mongers, try another one. This one will not fly. Let’s get back to the real issues that our nation has to deal with,” said The Maun West parliamentary candidate who was allegedly in Maun when the Dineo- Owe incident happened.

UNSHAKEN: Dineo Saleshando

For his part, Mmolawa described the relationship he has with Dineo as one characterized by professionalism and respect.

“We relate as comrades and have professional and respectful relationship with each other. This rumor is unfortunate, regrettable and distasteful,” he said.

Efforts to get a comment from Dineo failed as she had promised to call back but never did.