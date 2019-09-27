Under the pump

Weak oil prices hurt Engen profits

Engen Limited, the only Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) listed petroleum company, has warned shareholders that its profits for the year have declined by 3.4 percent.

The yet-to-be-released financial results for the year ended 30 June 2019 show the petroleum giant’s profits have dropped from last year’sP151 million to P145 million.

Engen,in which Mauritius company Investment Petroleum Holding Limited owns a 70 percent shareholding, blames the development on a fall in global crude oil prices during the period.

The drop is further attributed to the lack of adjustment in thegovernment controlled margins that cushion the company from inflationary increases in operating expenditure.

In 2018, the average annual oil price per barrel was USD69.78 while thecurrent oil price stands at USD58.05 a barrel.

Pressure is expected to mount in the oil industry, which will further hurt petroleum companies.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2019 oil market report, it is expected that OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) producers will soon see surging non-OPEC oil production with the disguised market balance returning to a significant surplus and placing pressure on prices.

“The challenge of market management remains a daunting one well into 2020,” IEA predicted.

The agency notes that recently the oil market’s focus has been on demand as growth weakens amidst uncertainty around the global economy, particularly in trade.

The IEA maintains that growth estimate for 2019 of 1.1 mega barrels (mb) per day, although June data shows that demand increased year-on-year by less than 0.2mb/day.

“For the second half of 2019 we retain the view that with oil prices currently about 20 percent lower than a year ago there will be support for consumers,” continued the agency, adding that early data for July indicates that global demand grew by 1.3 mb/day year on year.

With no further deterioration in the economic climate and in trade disputes in the second half of 2019, oil demand growth is expected to be significantly higher during the period.

The agency has further cautioned global oil producers that competition for market share is getting tougher with preliminary data showing that in June the US briefly overtook Saudi Arabia and Russia as the world’s number one gross oil exporter.