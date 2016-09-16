Uncalled for road rage

Taxi driver lashed on bare buttocks

A taxi driver with unnecessary road rage was this week lashed six times on bare buttocks for slapping a 10- year- old boy he had missed hitting with his car.

Kamogelo Monwa,29, from Kubung ward appeared at the Maun Customary Court this week and failed to question all the state witnesses including the complainant, forcing the court to find him guilty.

The details of the matter are that on June 24 this year, a speeding Monwa nearly hit the boy who was trying to cross the road.

The boy then fell on the ground and instead of Monwa checking if the child was okay, he asked him where his parents were before slapping him across the face.

“You asked him where his parents were and after he showed you, you then slapped him across the face sending him back to the ground,” said Kgosi Oleyo Ledimo when delivering sentence.

He said that had it not been for people who were passing byMonwa could have assaulted the boy further.

After being found guilty, Monwa pleaded with the court to give him a light sentence saying he was looking after his siblings as they were orphans.

Kgosi Ledimo then ordered that he be given six strokes as he was a first offender.