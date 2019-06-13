The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) youth say they are open to working with the newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) to overthrow the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

The youth structure comprising Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL), Botswana Congress Party Youth League (BCPYL), Botswana People’s Party Youth League (BPPYL) and Moono wa Baithuti, this week told the media that they are open to working with the former President Ian Khama linked party.

Although they are not in the UDC executive committee, the opposition youth say they do not have any problem working with anyone with the same objective as theirs, which is to remove the ruling Botswana Democratic Party from power.

“There is a factor of a new political party, which we know is spearheaded by former President Ian Khama, although he hasn’t come out clearly to say he is a member, we know it’s his brainchild,” said BNFYL President, Velem Heii.

But under the current setup of the party which he described as ‘mixed-up’, Heii says it is not yet clear what Khama’s intentions are.

“Because Khama says he will support UDC candidates, at the same time he says he will give his support to BDP candidates who he feels are fair and honest and still have a good relationship, that is the danger of it,” explained the BNFYL leader.

Though open to working with the newly registered political party which held its first general meeting last weekend, the UDC youth say they do not welcome former president Khama’s current arrangement of working with the opposition.

“They should form a party, register it and start negotiations with the UDC, and any negotiations made with Khama which does not include us, we will not welcome it,” said Heii, to the agreement of his comrades.

Heii went on to accuse his parent party of engaging in negotiations to the exclusion of the youth structures, noting that when everything else goes south, it is the youth who come to the rescue by defending the party.

“Now we are saying, this organization (BPF) should be clear, and we will engage it no matter who its leader is. At UDC, we welcome any vote,” declared the opposition youth leader.

The opposition youth structures’ stand is that, once BPF is fully registered, then they see nothing wrong in engaging with the new party.

The youth leagues say the opposition has never been against BDP leaders, but against the party itself.