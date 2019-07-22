‘UDC was our baby!’ - Pilane

President of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Sidney Pilane has told members the party is the rightful owner of the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) despite being kicked out of the coalition.

Speaking during his launch and that of the party’s candidates for Gaborone North Constituency on Saturday, Pilane said the UDC was their project andno-one could claim it from them.

“Bagaetsho re ma BMD mme gape re ma UDC, re ma a boammaaruri. Gagonaopeyo o karetseelangbo UDC, a ratile le asa rata,” he said, comments that went down while with the sizeable crowd.

For his part, when giving the Keynote address, Mayor of Tshwane, Stevens Mokgalapa stressed the BMDwas ready to lead and govern the country.

MAYOR OF TSHWANE: Stevens Mokgalapa

He said the BMD intend to promote social free markets within an overall policy framework that enables all individuals to advance their lives and those of their families.

Mokgalapa, who was speaking on behalf of the African Liberal Network, said their network and affiliates, which include BMD, were committed to promoting female representation and participation in all executive and legislative bodies.

“Measures should be made to enable women to enjoy true equality not only in principle but also in outcome,” he said, adding women should not only enjoy the same level of education but should also be able to compete with men on equal terms in all labour markets.

“A vote for BMD is a vote for change and a vote for prosperity,”Mokgalapa concluded.