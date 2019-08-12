Two more suspects in a case which Botswana citizens were hijacked and three were killed near Swartruggens, South Africa last month were arrested this weekend.

Poloko Albert Seduke, 34, of Morulane Ward in Mogoditshane and Kefilwe Ramoitoi 38 of Mogoditshane were this morning arraigned before a Broadhurst Magistrates Court.

It is alleged that on the fateful day the nine victims had been traveling from Botswana to Durban to buy cars.

Six of them survived with injuries and they are back home while one is still admitted in a hospital in South Africa.

Court heard that the two and Lebogang Mhotsha, who was arrested last week, on or about the 26th of July at Lesirane Ward in Mogoditshane acting together and in concert, conspired to rob Naledi Leburu, Alfred Basinyi, Orapeleng Phetso and Rebaone Gaamangwe Kgaditswe through the aid of six South African men.

The six South African men-identities known to the prosecutor, robbed the victims R350 900, $10 500, P350 and a J6 plus Samsung cellphone worth P3 000.

Magistrate Tonoki this morning ordered that the three accused persons be remanded in custody to allow the police to complete their investigations.

The accused persons will be back in court on the 22nd of August