Tumza and the big bullets aim high

Renowned Rhumba star Tumza and his backing band, The Big Bullets, have released a banging new single, ‘Kgarebe e Maaka’ (the lying lady).

The 35-year-old Mmadinare native, who is also known as the Real Kunyapist because of his energetic dance moves, revealed the track has a message for ladies determined to live beyond their means.

“The message it portrays is about ladies who are after life beyond them, a life that they can’t afford and thus go about attaining it in a difficult way,” explained the artist born Tumelo Modise in an exclusive interview with Voice Entertainment recently.

With five albums already under his belt, Tumza is something of a veteran in the industry. Indeed, his first experience in music was as a Form One student, when he took to the stage as a backing dancer for various artists.

It was in 2010 that he started producing his own music; he hasn’t looked back since.

“I was once nominated three times and got two awards as the best Rhumba artist in Botswana. I loved Rhumba music since I was young. Many are shocked at the way I dish out my performances, thinking maybe I drink or smoke but I manage with practice only,” said the Real Kunyapist proudly, adding his dream is to collaborate with Zimbabwean legend, Alick Macheso.