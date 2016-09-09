Tshwaragano cycling challenge on course

The Tshwaragano Literacy Challenge (TLC) that began in Shakawe on Tuesday 30th August has entered its second stage.

After riding a gruelling 490 km in just five days, delivering 4, 000 books to seven primary schools in the process, the riders took a well-deserved break in Ghanzi this past weekend.

TLC is an initiative of Tshwaragano Adventure Trust, a health and fitness, non-profit charitable organisation, which aims to serve the public interest by promoting social wellbeing, as well as through education and the common decency.

The Trust raises funds for various charitable causes through activities that demand rigorous fitness and encourage good health through exercising.

Explaining the purpose of their latest undertaking, the Trust’s Chairman, Mahube Mpugwa, said, “The Tshwaragano Literacy Challenge is an exciting fitness and endurance expedition that seeks to raise money and book donations for rural schools along the Shakawe – Gaborone route.”

The route adds up to 1, 200km in total, with the cyclists, who are made up of trust members, donating books at identified schools along the way.

Mpugwa explained that, in keeping with the Challenge’s ‘Help a child read’ theme, at each school cyclists would spend time interacting with students and teachers, advocating a culture of reading and keeping physically fit.

The chairman noted TLC comes in the same year as both the Bots50 independence celebrations and the culmination of the country’s Vision 2016 target of ‘Prosperity for All’ by 2016.

He stressed that within the Vision’s seven pillars, two are dedicated to education and compassion, namely Pillar One, which focuses on ‘An Educated, Informed Nation’ and Pillar Three, focused on ‘A Compassionate, Just and Caring Nation’ – both are ideals that capture the TLC spirit.

One of the cyclists, Tawana Gaolathe, praised the incredible beauty of the ride’s route, saying, “Beyond promoting physical fitness and literacy, the endurance challenge is an adventure that promotes eco-tourism as we have cycled through some of the most beautiful parts of Botswana.”

Gaolathe revealed that the seven schools visited so far were: Shakawe, Sepopa, Nokaneng, Sehithwa, Kuke, D’Kar and Ghanzi.

He also added that riders are expected to reach the finish line in Gaborone at around 11 am on Saturday 10th September.