Zimbabwean gardener, Bhekizwe Nkomazana, is finally out on bail despite failing to comply with one of his bail condition of surrendering his travel documents.

Nkomazana made headlines in the last three years after he allegedly fleeced his now late employer, Solomon Tlhapane, of P3.9 million.

He has been in prison since his arrest in 2016, with the state insisting that he should be kept behind bars as he was a flight risk with two passports of Botswana and Zimbabwe bearing two different names, Khaya Bheki Mazibuko and Bhekizwe Nkomazana respectively.

He was granted bail on the 20th of March by South Regional Magistrate Masilo Mathaka but he was not released because he couldn’t find his Botswana passport.

Nkomazana told court that the Investigating Officer, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo, took it but the officer vehemently denied the accusation.

Other bail conditions were that he should pay P15,000 cash bail, provide two citizen sureties binding themselves with an amount of P10,000 each and also ordered to report daily at the Broadhurst Police station between 7.30am and 4pm, and inform the police if he ever wishes to change his place of residence.

In his ruling the Regional Magistrate considered that the case had been dragging on for too long and he granted the accused bail on condition that he stays with his uncle, Jeff Nkomazana.

Since the missing passport was never found, Mathaka ordered that it should be flagged by the Immigration Department.

Speaking to The Voice outside court, Nkomazana who has been ordered to stay within a 10km radius of Gaborone, said he was happy with the bail ruling and that he will have the opportunity to meet his wife and children who will be visiting from Zimbabwe.