TRL’s Zhizha culture day returns

Having last held their Zhizha Culture Day in 2017, Tati River Lodge (TRL) made up for lost time on Saturday.

Although organisers had been hoping for a bigger turn-out, those that attended the colourful event did not leave disappointed.

One of the highlights of the day came in the form of traditional group Culture Spears, who breathed life into the event with their energy and exciting dance moves.

Indeed the crowd shed their inhibitions and boogied away in ecstasy as Culture Spears belted out hit after hit.

It proved a fitting finale to what was a well-organised, fun-filled day.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, TRL Marketing Assistant Food and Beverages Manager,Mogibelo Edson explained the event was to remind Batswana of their culture through food, games and attire.

“We always look for sponsorship from our customers and this time our number one sponsor was Kalahari Brewery Limited (KBL). They also served Chibuku for free as the event was traditional,” said Edson, adding TRL have been running the initiative for over ten years now.

Other notable entertainment on the day came from TjilenjeTjeNgwao, who delighted the crowd with his skilled dance and music. Kese also proved popular, the poet reducing the audience to fits of laughter with his witty work.

Activities included touring of the various stalls – BAMB, KBL and Ministry of Youth all exhibited – whilst old and young alike battled for bragging rightsin traditional games like mmele, koi and morabaraba.

Attendees were treated to a feast, withmagapu, morogowadinawa, mophane worms, seswaa, lebelebele, thopi, ditloo and mmidi all served.

The food was washed down withgemere and traditional brew, with the event eventually winding down at around 7pm.

Afterwards, Edson said the day was a success but admitted the attendance was lower than anticipated.

“We targeted to sell 200 tickets but managed 100 only. I think the problem was that last year we did not host Zhizha and people have forgotten.

“We hope that since we have shown them we are there, they will come in large numbers next year!” closed an optimistic Edson.