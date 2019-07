The annual cultural day (Zhizha) at Tati River Lodge (TRL) is back this weekend.

The popular event will be headlined by traditional music groups Culture Spears and Tjilenje Tje Ngwao.

Tickets are available at the TRL Reception and TRL Travel offices at Galo Mall at P250 (adults) and P120 (kids under the age of 12).

Gates will open from 10am and lunch will be served from 12:30hours to 1500hours.