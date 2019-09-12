Francistown High Court will tomorrow decide on whether Tsholofelo cemetery murder suspect, Kativa Diwanga should be granted bail to wait for trial outside prison.



Diwanga, 34, was incarcerated in June this year for the murder of a whole family of three.



He is also awaiting extradition of the other accused person in the same case, Thomas Jilala who was arrested in Namibia.



After several attempts to regain his liberty, before Broadhurst Chief Magistrate Linah Mokibe-Oahile, Diwanga still remains a guest of the state, at Gaborone Central prison.



Tired of being behind bars and clueless of when trial will begin, on Monday the Kauxwi native submitted an urgent application for bail.