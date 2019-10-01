Suspects caught with explosives

Police in Letlhakane have arrested two Maun men linked to a string of burglaries in the diamond town.

Currently out on bail for shop breaking, cops caught the suspected thieves, Goitseone Sundani, 32, and Tshimologo Joseph, 37, apparently in the process of another break-in in the early hours of Tuesday (17 September) morning.

According to Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu, the duo set off an alarm at Data Cruze, an electronic shop that specialises in cellphones.

“They silenced the alarm by cutting its wires. However, the police were already alerted by the alarm and managed to rush to the shop and found the two inside. It was around 4am,” stated Maphephu, who further revealed the pair were found in possession of explosives.

“They indicated they use the explosives to blast safes,” continued the police boss, adding the latest robbery comes after four cash loans in the town were hit last week.

“It is suspected the two men were behind these break-ins as well.

“Apparently the cash loan thieves hit a snag after they did not find any money. They were arraigned before Letlhakane Magistrate Court last week Thursday (19 September) facing five counts of break ins and one count of unlawful possession of blasting explosives. The duo were remanded and will appear in court again after 14 days,” closed Maphephu.