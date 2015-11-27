Traditional healer jailed 14 years for raping minors

A self-styled traditional healer and prophet from Nata in the central district who was found guilty of three counts of rape and one of attempted rape has been slapped with a 14 year jail sentence.

George Nduse, 57, had pleaded not guilty to all the rape charges and that of attempted rape. However, he was convicted by Francistown magistrate Kgololesego Segabo on overwhelming state evidence.

The court proved that Nduse had sexual intercourse with two five-year old girls and another one who was aged 12 at the time of the incident. It was also proven that Nduse attempted to have carnal knowledge of another five-year-old girl.

Admitted evidence suggested that Nduse took the three five-year-old girls on the evening of October 23 2010 and led them into a nearby bush under the pretext that he was going to conduct some traditional rituals on the unsuspecting young girls.

With his buckets full of water mixed with traditional herbs and a big bathing dish, Nduse led the three minors into a nearby bush for a cleansing ceremony after manipulating their single mothers into believing that the minors were failing at school because of bad luck.

Upon arrival at the bush, the court heard that he ordered the girls to undress before raping two of them.

As he was about to pounce on the third girl who is also his stepdaughter, the mother to one of the abused girls arrived at the scene and later reported the matter to the police.

The court heard and proved that the self-styled traditional healer deliberately infected the two minors with HIV as he was aware of his status.

For raping the two minors Nduse spent 2011 in remand and released the following year where he continued with his callous act.

He again offered to help a 12-year-old who had severe period pains. Nduse took her to the bush under the pretext that he was going to exorcise her yet his plan was to rape her.

Sentencing Nduse last Friday, Segabo took into consideration that the convict committed the offense when he was old enough to be a grandfather to all four of his victims.

“The convict devised a strategy and took advantage of the minors for the purposes of appeasing sexual desire. This is one of the worst cases I have dealt with since becoming a magistrate,” the magistrate told the court.