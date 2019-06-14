Toyota customer day gets green light

As a way of showing their appreciation for their customers, Francistown Toyota held their first ever Customer Day on Saturday.

The fun-filled initiative took place at Toyota’s dealership, located on the outskirts of Industrial, and attracted a sizeable crowd.

Highlighting the reasoning behind the event, which was held in partnership with Stanbic Bank and Foxit Investments, Toyota Sales Executive, Kgotlaetsho Ntuane said, “It was a day we organised deliberately to interact with our customers as they are the backbone of our business. We chose Saturday as it is a day in which many people do not go to work.”

Customers were given the chance to ask questions, with Toyota’s informed staff on hand to help out with any enquiries.

Perks offered on the day included extended service plans, extended warranties as well as a detailed summary of the Toyota App and the convenience it affords.

“We also provided free inspections on our customers local Toyota vehicles,” continued Ntuane, adding they used the day to showcase their brand new Toyota Corolla Hatch and Rav4 – both proving extremely popular with the admiring crowd.

On the back of the Customer Day’s success, Ntuane revealed they intend to make the event an annual occurrence.

“Toyota is a brand to reckon with because of quality, durability and reliability. It has been leading the automotive industry for more than 39 years,” continued the Toyota man, his eyes lighting up with unmistakable passion.

Fans of the dealership have further reason for excitement as Toyota Francistown will soon be unveiling the Legend 50 and New Generation Quantum.