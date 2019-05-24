Tops begins final bow

In what is expected to be a mini-tour of the country, with the grand finale set for Maun – his ‘home’ village by both marriage and business – veteran local music promoter, Tops Masole finally bows out.

This Sunday at Wagga Gardens, the musical heavyweight will host an oldies themed event featuring some of his friends in the music.

Entertainment on the day will come from DJs Fresh, Christos, Dolphus, Sid and Boogie Sid just to mention a few.

Tickets are being sold at P200, P350 VIP and P1, 500 for a group of 10 friends.

The event is expected to kick off from 10am until late.