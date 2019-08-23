TK feeds the flames

Member of Parliament for Serowe West, Tshekedi Khama may soon be out of the BDP if his latest action is anything to go by.

On Tuesday, TK posted resignation letters of councillors from his area on his WhatsApp seemingly telling the ‘world’ that his area is not happy with the BDP.

With all the speculation surrounding his future at the ruling party and a possible move to his brother’s BPF, TK must have realised such a move would feed the flames – after all, it is true that blood is thicker than water!