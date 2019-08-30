TSODILO HERITAGE CHALLENGE RETURNS THIS WEEK

All roads lead to Tsodilo Hills this weekend for the second edition of the bush walk and cultural night in the sandy terrains of the North West District.

According to the Tsodilo Heritage Challenge’s chief organiser, Innocent Magole, of the United Nation’s Development Programme (UNDP), preparations are going well.

“We are better prepared than last year. We are expecting a hiking group from Ethiopia, which will join other local groups,” a confident Magole told Voice Entertainment this week.

The Chief Walker, retired Botswana football star, Dipsy Selolwane, is said to be in good shape and is ready to explore the tricky terrains.

“We are having fantastic support from government as well. The Councils have bought tickets for their staff members.District Commission’s offices in Gumare, Shakawe and Maun are excited about this,” added Magole.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday at the world heritage site, the Tsodilo Heritage Challenge is divided into two categories: a 15km and 31km walk.

Tickets are on sale at Spar supermarkets and selected stores in the District.

Magole promises visitors a good weekend in Tsodilo.

“We have tented accommodation. Part of the proceeds from last year’s inaugural challenge was used to improve the campsite, so it is looking much better. Beds and mattresses are also available,” he said.

The event aims is to expose the ancient hills to local and international tourists and to improve the livelihoods of the communities who live there.

The organisers of Jwaneng Desert Bush Walk are guiding Tsodilo Community Trust with preparations.