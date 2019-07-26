Time for the winter night market

The Francistown Rotary Club will hold the 9th Annual Winter Night Market this Saturday at the Francistown Club.

Founded in 2011 with the sole intention of adding value to the lives of ordinary Francistown residents, the Winter Night Market has become one of the go to events in the second capital.

The Rotary Club will once again collaborate with Botswana Police, and all the proceeds raised will go towards Drug Awareness Campaign.

The event coordinator, Saadia Rossenkhan said the Rotary Club is committed to helping the police rid the city of drugs, and believes with such fund raising initiatives the war against drugs could be won.

“The funds will go towards erecting a billboard depicting anti-drug abuse messages. We hope having a billboard like that will spark conversations within the city. We need people to start talking about the drug problem in Francistown because it is such a huge challenge,” she said.

“This is something Francistown Rotary Club members are passionate about. They want to rid the city of drugs.”

Rossenkhan said they also get inspired by the response they see from the police and organisations such as Bosasnet.

“We see the urgency from them and we are convinced that it is a problem that can be arrested,” she said.

The Francistown Winter Night also gives Small-Medium-Micro-Enterprises(SMME) a platform to market themselves and sell their products.

Revellers would be able to browse for arts, crafts, jewellery, bric-a-brac, books and many more.

“We do our best to support local SMMEs. For instance, there’s a lady who recycles drums and we felt such a setting would be perfect for her to market her products. We have another one with a mobile unit selling ice-cream and other products. This should be a good opportunity for her with summer approaching,” added Rossenkhan.

She further said a platform will begin to other local artists to showcase their crafts and their varying talents.

“They don’t even have to pay for stalls, we just want them to be there to show what they have,” she said, adding that the police would also have a stall where members of the public can learn more about the drugs awareness campaign.

“Parents have to visit the police stall and learn about these drugs. Our kids are using them, there’s a serious drug problem in the city and we have to act now.”

The event starts at 1600hrs and entrance fees are P20 for adults, P10 for teenagers and for P5 kids.