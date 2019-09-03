A man charged with threatening to kill his girlfriend had Molepolole Magistrate Courts in stiches of laughter this week over his hazy understanding of the law.

Appearing for arraignment, 30-year-old Tamocha Mpegelang announced his innocence and demanded the charges against him be dropped.

He is said to have told the police to allow him to appeal the matter to High Court for immediate withdrawal.

Mpegelang, a herdboy at Makgare cattlepost near Sojwe, is accused of threatening his lover, the mother of his two children, Kebonye Pheko, in a fit of jealous rage last Friday.

Reportedly convinced Pheko was cheating on him, Mpegelang’s alleged reaction was as simple as it was chilling.

“I will kill you,” he apparently warned the woman he cohabits with.

Claiming not to understand any language except Kalanga, the suspect, who promptly spoke in fluent Setswana, maintained he knew knowing about the charge.

Urging the court not to grant Mpegelang bail, the prosecutor Sub Inspector, Modiredi Modise, said, “I make an application for the accused to be remanded as we are still going to investigate about the safety of the victim once the accused is granted bail. We will be in a position to address the court regarding bail application in the next sitting.”

Before remanding the accused, Chief Magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi advised Mpegelang on court procedure, warning him to keep quiet whilst she was speaking.

He could be heard muttering angrily to himself while Rammapudi tried to address court, much to the Magistrate’s annoyance and the gallery’s amusement.

In the end the would-be comedian left court a frustrated figure and will appear again for mention on 16 September.