Things they say

“I write English this way out of protest. In Botswana when you fail English you can’t study Medicine at the University of Botswana and then they give you a Chinese Doctor” Mbaakanyi Lenyatso responding to a question about his command of English.
“I write English this way out of protest. In Botswana when you fail English you can’t study Medicine at the University of Botswana and then they give you a Chinese Doctor” Mbaakanyi Lenyatso responding to a question about his command of English.
Leave a Reply