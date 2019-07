Mogoditshane’s newest pub, Cape Capadona, will host an outdoor chillaz dubbed ‘Hot Fire’ on July 28.

Headlining the Sunday session will be South African artist, Thembi Mona of ‘Loyiso’ fame.

Mona will be supported by an array of local acts, including DJ Enezel, Sorrymix, Sk, Chris, Pause, Spheto, J-Deep and Jeff.

There will also be a performance by J-Traxxy, while LA Faith will be the MC.